Premia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82,678.05 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $82,678.05 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

