Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Premier Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.