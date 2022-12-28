Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 317.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,756. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

