Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.29. 6,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,342. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

