Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Short Interest Up 4,855.3% in December

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 4,855.3% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 6,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,958. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

