PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 109.1% in December

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.75. 1,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $166.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $59,526.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,527,163.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $706,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

