Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $107.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of RXDX opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $117.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

