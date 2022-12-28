Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the November 30th total of 565,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

Propanc Biopharma stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 4,257,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,712,518. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $533,847.60, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.