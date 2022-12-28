ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.30

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 4125746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

