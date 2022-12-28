ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.30

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 4125746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
