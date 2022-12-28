Proton Price Down 15.4% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $18.53 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $867.92 or 0.05179795 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00490015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,864.82 or 0.29033642 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,947,797,014 coins and its circulating supply is 13,884,836,690 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.