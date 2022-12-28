Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,467,000 after acquiring an additional 762,277 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,656,000 after buying an additional 342,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 149,325 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.96. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $149.54.

