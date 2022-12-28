Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 74,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 331,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

