Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.