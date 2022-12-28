Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of Public Storage worth $295,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.73 and a twelve month high of $421.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
