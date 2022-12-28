PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.19

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 537920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

PubMatic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $654.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,770 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 351,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

