PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.19

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 537920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

PubMatic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $654.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Insider Activity

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,770 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 351,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

