Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMSY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Puma from €95.00 ($101.06) to €82.00 ($87.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

Puma stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Puma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.