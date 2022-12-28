Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $1.85 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00011171 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $193.33 million and $23.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.13 or 0.07208551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00030375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00067418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008011 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,471,560 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.