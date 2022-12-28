Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Short Interest Update

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Quadient Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPACY remained flat at $0.94 during trading on Wednesday. Quadient has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Quadient Company Profile

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in France and internationally. The company offers customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related solutions, and parcel locker solutions. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that helps businesses design, manage, and send personalized, omnichannel communications in large volumes.

