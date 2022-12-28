Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $56,004.88

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,004.88 and $181,181.34 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009999 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,239.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

