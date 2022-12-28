QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $133.68 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. QUASA has a market cap of $133.68 million and approximately $129,818.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 72.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128064 USD and is down -28.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $129,367.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

