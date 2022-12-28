Quixant (LON:QXT) Trading Down 1.8%

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.10 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 164.50 ($1.99). 26,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 57,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.02).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Quixant in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Quixant Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of £109.31 million and a PE ratio of 2,741.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Quixant

In other news, insider Jon Jayal acquired 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £9,993.20 ($12,060.34). In other Quixant news, insider Duncan Penny acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £34,600 ($41,757.18). Also, insider Jon Jayal bought 6,020 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £9,993.20 ($12,060.34).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

