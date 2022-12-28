Rally (RLY) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rally (RLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded down 5% against the dollar. Rally has a market cap of $27.84 million and $577,049.35 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $874.48 or 0.05249616 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00494176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.45 or 0.29280148 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

