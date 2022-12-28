Ralph Lauren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,026 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 137% compared to the average volume of 1,275 put options.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

