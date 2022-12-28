RAMP Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $1,700.38 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

