RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $16.97

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $17.40. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $529.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,990. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.