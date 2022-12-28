Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.44

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

RLE opened at GBX 29.75 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £51.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. Real Estate Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.26.

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Investors

In related news, insider Marcus Daly purchased 1,000,000 shares of Real Estate Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($337,919.38).

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

