ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,061.67

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $4,061.67 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00407784 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017754 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000330 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

