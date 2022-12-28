ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,061.67

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $4,061.67 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000430 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00407784 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030499 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021215 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006051 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017754 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000330 BTC.
ReddCoin Profile
RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.