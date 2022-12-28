ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $3,243.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00400741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.