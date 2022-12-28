Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, President Shaler Alias bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $481,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,742.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Shaler Alias acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 181,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,570. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Repay by 5,518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Repay by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Repay has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Repay had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

