Request Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. Request has a total market capitalization of $85.92 million and $1.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08670596 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,828,709.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

