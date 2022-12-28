Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $922,441.43

Request (REQ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $85.19 million and $922,441.43 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037607 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00226062 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08670596 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,828,709.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

