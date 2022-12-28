Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.50

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.50 and last traded at C$29.38, with a volume of 35806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.38.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

