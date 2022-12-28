RHS Financial LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

