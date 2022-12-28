RHS Financial LLC Purchases 14,993 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 6.9% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,448,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

