Ribbon Finance Price Reaches $0.21 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $70.38 million and $541,579.79 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

