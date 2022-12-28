Ribbon Finance Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $70.59 million and $588,059.49 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

