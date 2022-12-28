RichQUACK.com Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $49.70 million and $4.28 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $861.61 or 0.05214447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00495554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.62 or 0.29361842 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,463,067.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

