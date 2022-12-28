Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.79) to GBX 5,800 ($70.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.89) to GBX 5,700 ($68.79) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

