Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 58,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 242,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Rio2 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

