Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Down 86.2% in December

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rio2 Stock Performance
Shares of Rio2 stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,608. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.12. Rio2 has a one year low of 0.08 and a one year high of 0.67.
Rio2 Company Profile
