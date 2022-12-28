Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Down 86.2% in December

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rio2 Stock Performance

Shares of Rio2 stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,608. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.12. Rio2 has a one year low of 0.08 and a one year high of 0.67.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

