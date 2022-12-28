RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

