Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.