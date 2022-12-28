RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

