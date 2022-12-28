Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.52

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 3.52 and last traded at 3.62, with a volume of 11948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.61.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total value of 208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at 7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at about $4,281,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.