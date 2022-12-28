Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $981,824.85

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $213.49 million and $981,824.85 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,281.06 or 0.07747850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,650 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,284.50621542 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $756,878.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

