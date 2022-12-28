Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,301,000 after buying an additional 416,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. Elastic has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

