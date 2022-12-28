Roubaix Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

