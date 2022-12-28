Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYX. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE:AYX opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

