Roubaix Capital LLC Raises Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,729 shares of company stock valued at $431,214. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Shares of OMCL opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $184.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

