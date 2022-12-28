Roubaix Capital LLC Reduces Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,359 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies comprises about 5.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock worth $31,798,676. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.61 million, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.13. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

